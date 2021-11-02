Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 148,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 104,209 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,102,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 189,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Ferro stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

