Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 41.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

