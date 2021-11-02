Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,895 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $574.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.