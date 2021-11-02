Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $1.19 Million Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Golden Ocean Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 153.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,482 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGL opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.65%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGL. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

