Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMOT opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

