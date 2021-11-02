Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.07.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.69 and a 200-day moving average of $173.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $120.83 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

