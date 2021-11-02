Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,127.25.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,869.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,612.11 and a twelve month high of $2,973.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,820.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,594.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

