Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 347,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTU stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 12,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. Altitude Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

