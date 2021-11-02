Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

