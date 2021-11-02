Amalgamated Bank Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 514.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,411 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Polaris worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Polaris by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Shares of PII opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.12 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

