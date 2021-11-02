Amalgamated Bank Purchases 118,026 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 546.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,026 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $14,048,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

