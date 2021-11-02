Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,800.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price (down from $4,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,115.17.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,318.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,378.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,385.19. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.