Ambu A/S’s (AMBBY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMBBY. Danske upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Ambu A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.