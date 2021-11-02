Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a c- rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.77.

AMCR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,476,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,345. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

