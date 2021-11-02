AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of AMERCO worth $31,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $172,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth approximately $7,405,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AMERCO by 88.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHAL stock opened at $741.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $679.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $350.24 and a fifty-two week high of $747.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

