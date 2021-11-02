American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMH opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

