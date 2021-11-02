American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Shares of AWR traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,378. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

