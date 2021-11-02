American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.180-$4.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.43.

NYSE:AWK traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.80. 961,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,135. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.28. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

