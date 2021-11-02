American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-4.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. American Water Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.180-$4.280 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.43.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.80. 961,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,137. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.40. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

