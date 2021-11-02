AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABC opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

