Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

NYSE:STZ opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.85 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

