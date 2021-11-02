Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 309 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1,145.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,807,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $92.93.

