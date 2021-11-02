Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

NYSE:APH opened at $76.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,900 shares of company stock valued at $31,802,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

