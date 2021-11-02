Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.86 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00002956 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $294.35 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00220484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00096216 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 202,364,308 coins and its circulating supply is 157,999,835 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

