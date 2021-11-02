Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Bought by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 114.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 225,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 23,964 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 201,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 50,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 98,491 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Shares of DIVO stock remained flat at $$37.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 165,874 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.