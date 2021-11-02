Amundi Acquires New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 551,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,485,000. Amundi owned about 0.10% of FOX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in FOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FOX by 12.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

