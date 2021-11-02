Amundi Acquires New Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 118,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 305.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $148.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.36. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

