Amundi Acquires Shares of 96,087 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 96,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MASI opened at $289.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.34. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $294.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

