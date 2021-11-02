Amundi Buys New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Amundi bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 264,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,229,000. Amundi owned 0.12% of Incyte as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.42. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

