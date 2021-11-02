Amundi Buys Shares of 644,219 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Amundi bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 644,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,000. Amundi owned 0.62% of MakeMyTrip as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMYT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

MMYT opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

