Amundi Invests $17.40 Million in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Amundi purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,323 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,396,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.45% of Ormat Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

