Amundi Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 404,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,135,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

