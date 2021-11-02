Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $1,212,260.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $178.01. 148,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.62 and a 1-year high of $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,924,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,506,000 after buying an additional 167,050 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.