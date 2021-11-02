Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,370 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $38,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,924,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,506,000 after buying an additional 167,050 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.62 and a 52 week high of $182.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

