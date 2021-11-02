Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.89. First Merchants posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

FRME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,929 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. 116,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,338. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

