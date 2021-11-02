Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. NIKE posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $166.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 52 week low of $121.10 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,421 shares of company stock valued at $21,247,507. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

