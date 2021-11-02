Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Announce $3.65 EPS

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.07. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.83.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA opened at $204.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $156.73 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

