Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.85. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TBK. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.51.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,695 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,944. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

TBK traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.77. 3,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $120.56.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

