Analysts Expect WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WISeKey International’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WISeKey International will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WISeKey International.
NASDAQ WKEY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. 2,367,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,719. WISeKey International has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $121.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82.
WISeKey International Company Profile
WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.
