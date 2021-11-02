Analysts Expect WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WISeKey International’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WISeKey International will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WISeKey International.

NASDAQ WKEY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. 2,367,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,719. WISeKey International has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $121.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter worth $169,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

