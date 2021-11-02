Analysts Offer Predictions for Abiomed, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Abiomed in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

ABMD stock opened at $349.99 on Monday. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $250.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,535,000 after buying an additional 53,668 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,235,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

