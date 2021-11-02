Analysts Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT at C$2.17

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$2.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.