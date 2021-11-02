Analysts Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT at $158.13

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.63.

Several research firms have commented on GSHD. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $7,181,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

GSHD traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $136.72. 273,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 361.04, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

