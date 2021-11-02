Analysts Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) PT at $38.67

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of LTC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. 254,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,242. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after purchasing an additional 94,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

