Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (DCRN)

11/1/2021 – Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II is now covered by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

DCRN opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $99,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

