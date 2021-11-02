Analyzing Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Absci and Auxly Cannabis Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 301.10 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $37.92 million 4.09 -$63.77 million N/A N/A

Absci has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci N/A N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group -71.34% -27.56% -15.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Absci and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 0 4 2 0 2.33 Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Absci presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.93%. Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus target price of $0.75, suggesting a potential upside of 299.47%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Absci.

Summary

Absci beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada. The Research Operations segment offers research services for customers who are conducting human clinical trials. The South American Cannabis Operations segment refers to cultivation of cannabis products through Inverell SA. The company was founded by Hugo M. Alves on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

