Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.55% of Anaplan worth $119,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

