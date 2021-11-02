Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,023 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 649,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Globe Life comprises approximately 1.2% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $61,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.74. 908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

