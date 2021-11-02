Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Entergy comprises 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Entergy worth $72,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,106,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

