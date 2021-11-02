Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,136 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,136 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $53,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 4,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,838. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

