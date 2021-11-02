Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,821 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Dorman Products worth $34,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DORM. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $208,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DORM traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.71. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.19. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.22 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

